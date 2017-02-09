Two adults displaced after West End house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Two adults have been displaced after a house fire in the West End Thursday evening.

At 6:15 firefighters were called to the 9600 block of Meadowview Road, near the Pemberton Rd and I-64 interchange, for the report of a house fire, according to Henrico Fire spokesman Taylor Goodman.

When units arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the single-family dwelling.

“Hose lines were advanced inside and the fire was quickly knocked down, having been located in the walls and the ceiling,” said Goodman. “Firefighters worked diligently to remove sections of the ceiling and walls that were effected, ensuring that all of the hidden fire was extinguished.”

The fire was marked under control after 30 minutes.

Investigators say it appears that the fire began when someone struck a charged electrical line while working on the home.

Two adults were displaced and will stay with relatives.