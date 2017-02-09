Hundreds of Dominion customers without power in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of homes and businesses in Richmond and Henrico are without power Thursday afternoon.

Dominion Virginia Power reported 1,009 customers are without power, as of 5:10 p.m. A majority of the outages are located in Richmond, with 793 customers without power.

According to the Dominion Outage map, these customers are located in the Willow Lawn area along West Broad Street, Monument Avenue and Patterson Avenue.

The case of the outage is pending investigation according to Dominion’s website. Wind gusts in the Richmond-area have been recorded at 44 MPH Thursday afternoon.

An estimated restoration time has been set for 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

