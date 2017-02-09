Suspect offered lawn services, bust into home with gun and stole cash

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police released images of the suspect in a home invasion and robbery that occurred Wednesday morning.

The suspect entered a home in the 1800 block of Newman Road sometime around 11 a.m., according to police.

The victim reported the suspect appeared at the home’s front door offering lawn services, but when declined, the suspect brandished a handgun, forced his way into the home, stole cash and fled on foot.

Police said the suspect was captured in a surveillance image nearby.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’5” – 5’7” tall, with a slight build. He wore a “Nike” brand navy-colored hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective Gaetano Drago at (804) 646-3395 or (804) 510-4182 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Submit tips about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.