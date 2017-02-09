× Pup rescued from dog-meat farm finds forever home in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A dog rescued from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea now has a forever home in Virginia.

A Virginia Beach couple, Susan and Mike Dillon, has officially adopted Sundance.

Sundance was brought into the Virginia Beach SPCA on January 11. The farm Sundance was rescued from is the sixth dog meat farm closed in the country since January 2015.

Among the brutal conditions, SPCA officials said most abuse happened during the dog-slaughter process.

More often than not, when they do slaughter the dogs on the farms, it is in horrific ways, and in front of the other animals, they said.

When WTKR checked-in with the SPCA a few days later, officials said Sundance and another adult dog, Dixie, were responding really well to human interaction.

Dixie was put up for adoption as well, but SPCA officials said she was having a hard time since Sundance left.

The Dillons said they planned to foster Dixie to get her re-acclimated, which may lead to them adopting her as well.

Three dogs rescued last week, along with two puppies rescued with Sundance and Dixie, should be up for adoption in the coming weeks.