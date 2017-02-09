Richmond Police Officer charged with gun crime

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond Police Officer has been arrested and charged with a gun crime, dating back to September of 2016.

Officer Thomas Obenrader was charged with reckless handling of a firearm after an incident that happened on September 25, 2016, according to court records.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the charge stems from Obenrader playing with his gun in front of a rookie officer, who later filed a complaint.

That complaint was then sent to a Richmond grand jury, which indicted Obenrader this week.

The officer’s arraignment was Thursday and is set to appear in court on February 24.

CBS 6 reached out to the Richmond Police Department and a spokesman said they are aware of the matter, but could not comment any more at this time.

