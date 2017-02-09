Is working for a chiropractor all it’s cracked up to be? Nikki-Dee finds out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. -- Working at a chiropractic office isn't all that it's cracked up to be, or is it? As part of her Can You Be Me series, Nikki-Dee visited Chester Family Chiropractic Center in Chesterfield.

"When I first arrived at the office I met Lydia Thompson. We quickly took a patient back and did a posture analysis," Nikki Dee said. "The purpose of the posture analysis is to determine how much weight you are placing on your spine based upon the physics of your posture."

After providing the patient with an adjustment, Nikki-Dee then set her up for her next appointment.

Not only does Chester Family Chiropractic Center treat men, women, and children, they also treat animals.