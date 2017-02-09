Jam To The Sounds from Tom Euler Trio

RICHMOND, Va. – Award-Winning Musician Tom Euler quickly became one of our favorite artists last year when he made his debut on our LIVE show. Tom along with Wes Mallory and Max Parker returned to perform, “The Thrill is Gone” and “Whipping Post.” You can check out Tom Euler and Bobby ‘Blackhat’ Walters Duo Friday, February 10th at 7pm at the Harmony House in Hampton, Sunday, February 12 at Manhattan’s NY Deli Club ‘Blues and Brews’ in Newport News and again Thursday, February 16th at 8pm at the Tin Pan Music Venue in Henrico at 8 pm. For more information you can visit www.tomeuler.com