Greensville Correctional Center guard, 6 inmates charged with attempted murder

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- A Greensville Correctional Center guard and six inmates have been indicted by a grand jury and charged with attempted murder.

Investigators said the crime happened on Jan. 3 at the state correctional center in Jarratt.

Prosecutors told WTVR CBS 6 the guard, Rakelle Graham, let the inmates into an area where they attacked the victim, who is also a prisoner.

In addition to attempted murder, the accused also face gang-related charges.

