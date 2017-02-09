Gelati Celesti serves scoops on frosty opening day in Scott’s Addition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Two smiling people emerged from the newly opened Gelati Celesti location on Boulevard, and exclaimed,“it’s snowing?!” as light flurries flitted through the city.

The day before, as employees scrambled to get everything ready, the garage door which opens to Norfolk Street let in a 70-degree breeze.

The 30-degree dip in weather didn't keep people from stopping by the Scott’s Addition storefront. By lunch time they had given out almost 100 toddler cups, and a steady stream of folks continued to arrive.

It’s the brand’s second store within city limits, but at 2,220 square feet, it’s the largest of four, all owned by Steve and Kim Rosser.

For perspective, Mr. Rosser pointed out that the Short Pump store is 1,275 square feet. “This is one of our biggest investments yet.”

Rosser scouted city locations for over five years.

“The challenge has always been parking,” Rosser said, to explain why the company bided its time. “There is a parking lot and there is ample surface street parking.”

Gelati is a ground-floor tenant of the redeveloped 17,000-square-foot building that formerly housed a local printing company. The 1400 N. Boulevard location is across from the Movieland Bow Tie Cinema.

High Point Barbershop recently signed a lease in for a 1,600-square-foot space on the back side of the building. The second floor is being converted into apartments. UrbanCore Development and Duke Dodson of Dodson Property Management are behind the rehab.

The interior includes reclaimed wood walls and benches by Surface Architectural, and milk bottle light fixtures by Shades of Light. At opposite ends of the shop are two art installations. At the front is a massive scoop by Jason Lefton of Big Secret and in the back is welder Carter Pollard’s installation.

A two-story exterior mural by Ross Trimmer of Sure Hands Signs is reportedly taking shape in the future. For now, a bouquet of balloons bounced festively in the frosty breeze, signaling the location of Scott’s Addition newest maker.

Stop by on opening day for a free scoop.

Weekday hours are Sunday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. and weekend hours are Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.