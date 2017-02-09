Tractor trailer goes over Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

EASTERN SHORE, Va. — Crews are working to rescue the driver of a tractor trailer that drove off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near the Eastern Shore Thursday afternoon.

All southbound lanes of the bridge were closed at about 1 p.m., bridge, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel told WTKR.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was operating with level one wind restriction because winds were in excess of 40-miles-per hour in the area.

At 1 p.m., the CBBT was operating with Level 2 restrictions. Winds are in excess of 47 mph.

This is a developing story.