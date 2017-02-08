× Teen identified in break-in, theft at Thomas Dale High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified a teen suspect in a break-in, theft and vandalism at Thomas Dale High School in the early morning of Wednesday, February 8.

Investigators say they responded to a fire alarm at the school, located at 3626 W Hundred Road around 3:05 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a rear door open, but no signs of forced entry.

“The investigation indicates that a suspect entered the school, discharged a fire extinguisher and forced entry to a trophy case,” said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Police say the suspect stole items from the trophy case, as well as electronics from the school. There was no significant damage to the school.

Through their investigation, police identified a 15-year-old male suspect in connection with the case. Police have requested a petition for charges on the teen.

Those charges include breaking and entering with intent to commit misdemeanor, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny and vandalism.

A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face those charges.