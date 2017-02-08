Richmond woman has been missing for nearly 9 months

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Brookland Park woman who has been missing since May 28, 2016.

Melanie A. Davis, 55, was last seen in the 3000 block of Woodrow Avenue.

“Ms. Davis has been away from her loved ones for nearly nine months,” Det. William Thompson said. “It’s possible she may be in another jurisdiction, even another state. We hope the public may provide any tips or information that may assist us with reuniting Ms. Davis with her family.”

Davis is described as a black female with a medium complexion and brown hair. She is 5’9” in height, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has a tattoo of vines on her lower back and several burn marks on her neck and shoulders.

Anyone who sees Melanie A. Davis or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.