Woman arrested after Short Pump parking lot shooting

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A woman was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting call outside Short Pump Town Center.

Rawlinda Tierra Pryor, 24, of Richmond, was charged with shoot from a vehicle as a result of the January 14 incident, according to Henrico Police.

Police responded to a shooting call at Short Pump Town Center Saturday night, according to a Henrico Police Watch Commander. The call, which was made at about 11:40 p.m., indicated a shot was fired in the parking lot.

“Witnesses reported shots being fired in the parking lot during an altercation between a number of individuals,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “None of the involved parties were on scene when officers arrived. The investigation led to Pryor being charged with one count of shooting from a vehicle.”

It was unclear if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Police have not revealed what the fight that led up to the gunshot was all about.

“Walking out to my car, I noticed a large sector of the parking lot blocked off with crime tape,” one mall worker told CBS 6 the night of the shooting. “Police seemed like they were searching for shell casings or physical evidence of some sort under the cars still parked in the lot.”

