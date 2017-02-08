× Pizza delivery driver robbed in Richmond’s Hillside Court

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are looking for a suspect that robbed a pizza delivery driver Wednesday night in Richmond’s Hillside Court.

Police said the robbery happen just before 8:30 p.m. on Southlawn Avenue. Investigators said the incident happened when the victim was delivering pizzas in the neighborhood.

No additional information or suspect information have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.