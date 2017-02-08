Why Godwin’s Mr. Knaupp teaches history with a side of humor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- When Godwin High School history teacher Bobby Knaupp educates his students about ancient Roman history, his jokes cut like a pair of "Caesars."

That's just the kind of pun fun students hear in Mr. Knaupp's class.

"I try to keep it fresh and keep it constantly like, 'Oh, I wonder what's going to come out of his mouth next?'" Knaupp said about his teaching style.

Like when one of students asked if Hannibal was truly a cannibal.

"Hannibal in the TV show was a cannibal. He ate people," he replied. "This guy is not a cannibal. He's just a terrifying general of ancient Carthage. Cool? "

Knaupp helps history come alive with his animated, Woody Allen-like delivery.

He's also in charge of Godwin's Battle of the Brains team (seen Saturday mornings on CBS 6).

"At the end of the day, what I want them to do, is to appreciate that there's more to life than just Richmond, Virginia," he said. "I want them to understand that the world is bigger than this little world around them."