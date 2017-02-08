× A Midsummer Night’s Dream

RICHMOND: Richmond Ballet is back for the spring with A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Based on a play by William Shakespeare, this production features the Richmond Symphony and Richmond Chorus. It’s a tale of love, both lost and found, sprinkled with a clever brand of mischief.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream plays at the Carpenter Theater at Dominion Arts Center, February 10th – 12th, 600 East Grace St. Richmond, Friday, 7:00 pm, Saturday, 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm and Sunday, 2:00 pm. Tickets start at $20.00. Tickets are available at Richmond Ballet Box Office, by phone at 1.804-514-3849, or online at Etix.com. More information at http://www.richmondballet.com/.