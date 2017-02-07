× Windsor Farms mansion goes to mystery buyer for $3.3M

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s nine-figure home market is heating back up with a second multimillion-dollar sale within the span of a week.

The 14,400-square-foot Tudor Revival-style mansion at 4603 Sulgrave Road in Windsor Farms sold Feb. 1 for $3.3 million, below its most recent asking price of $3.99 million and its original price tag last year of $4.95 million.

The home was listed last February by Debbie Gibbs of The Steele Group | Sotheby’s International Realty. The original price was reduced by about $500,000 in June, then by about the same amount in September before the house went under contract in October, according to online real estate data.

Gibbs represented the sellers, Peter and Judy Brown, who downsized to a smaller house down the street in late 2015. Peter Brown is a retired surgeon.

City property records list the buyer as Garland LLC, the name a reference to the name of the 1930s house. The LLC’s registered agent lists an office address in Loudoun County.

The mystery buyer was represented by Anne Hall of Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate. Hall, who sold the Browns their new home at 4310 Sulgrave, would not discuss her clients in this transaction other than to say they had been eyeing the property for some time.

“It’s an iconic property, magnificent construction,” Hall said. “It was built by the same architect who reconstructed Agecroft and Virginia House, so it has a wonderful provenance. The family that bought it has long-admired the house.”

Located down the street from Agecroft Hall and Virginia House, Garland shares similarities with its better-known neighbors, with architectural elements taken from English and Scottish homes of the 16th and 17th centuries. The architect, Henry Morse, oversaw the relocations of Agecroft and Virginia House from England.

