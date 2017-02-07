Tattoo-covered sex offender on the run, last seen in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A convicted sex offender is wanted by U.S. Marshals after failing to self-report to a transitional center after his release from prison earlier this month.

Matthew Stager, 44, was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg on Feb. 2. He was required to self-report to a transitional center in Texas on the same day as his release but he did not show up.

Stager never showed up and his current whereabouts are unknown, according to U.S. Marshals.

His last known location was in Petersburg and has no specific ties to Hampton Roads, but authorities say he may have recently traveled through the area. They say he is known do have connections to multiple states around the country.

Stager is a convicted sex offender and has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns, according to U.S. Marshals.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5’8″ tall, 145 pounds, with blonde or strawberry hair, green eyes and dozens of facial tattoos.

Anyone with information about Stager is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332