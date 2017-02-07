Missing Lunenburg woman suffers from depression and anxiety

LUNENBURG, Va. – A missing Lunenburg woman was last seen on the morning of February 6, 2017 in the Nutbush area of the county.

The Lunenburg County Sheriff said Ruth Alice Howard left her home and was last seen at Prior’s Country Store in Nutbush around 10:00 a.m. that morning.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate Howard who also suffers from depression and anxiety.

The 64-year-old was last seen driving a 2011 Toyota Camry sedan with handicap plate 59992HP.

Ruth Alice Howard is described as a white female, 5’7’’ tall, 172 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants, a sweatshirt with “00” on back and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Alice Ruth Howard is asked to call the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452.