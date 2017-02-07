Police investigating traffic fatality involving moped, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a traffic fatality involving a moped in Richmond’s East End, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
The crash happened in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.
A witness say a man was driving a scooter through a courtyard between homes when he struck a steel wire connected to a light pole that was anchored into the ground.
Sources say the adult male victim suffered severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
