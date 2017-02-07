More $600 winners announced all this week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Police investigating traffic fatality involving moped, Crime Insider sources say

Posted 8:57 pm, February 7, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a traffic fatality involving a moped in Richmond’s East End, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

A witness say a man was driving a scooter through a courtyard between homes when he struck a steel wire connected to a light pole that was anchored into the ground.

Sources say the adult male victim suffered severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

