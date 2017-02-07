× N.C. mom allegedly strikes son, toddler with ‘samurai-style’ sword

GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was charged with assault after she allegedly cut her son and a toddler with a samurai-style sword.

Mechelle Diane Willis, 45, was arguing with her son when she grabbed the sword and swung it at him, according to the Gaston Gazette. The boy was throwing items at her, according to police.

At the time of the attack, her son was holding a 2-year-old toddler and when she swung the sword, both were hit by it.

Neither her son nor the toddler was critically injured, but the son sustained a cut on his head and the sword caused a laceration to the toddler.

Officers charged Willis with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a child under 12 and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

She was taken to the Gaston County jail on a $10,000 bond.