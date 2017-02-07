Crime reported inside West End MARTIN’S store

RICHMOND, Va. — Police released three photos of a woman wanted for committing a crime inside a West End MARTIN’s grocery store.

The crime, which was reported on January 12, happened inside the MARTIN’s store on Three Chopt Road at the Village Shopping Center.

“The [woman] engaged in conversation with the victim at the customer service counter and when the victim briefly left the counter, footage shows the suspect taking the money orders and placing them in her purse. She left the scene prior to the victim’s return and was last seen driving away in a dark minivan,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

The woman was last seen wearing a red, block-colored hooded jacket, a light-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, dark-colored flat shoes with white socks, a brown tote with light straps, and a wedding ring.

Anyone with information was asked to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at 804-646-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.