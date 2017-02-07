× Manufacturer will create 150 jobs at old GM facility in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – Virginia competed against Maryland and North Carolina to win over a global manufacturer, who will establish its East Coast network in Spotsylvania.

The idX Corporation, a supplier of global solutions for retail environments, will invest $7.2 million to establish its Virginia manufacturing operation in Spotsylvania County.

idX Corporation offers turn-key retail services, the complete solution for the financial, hospitality, point-of-purchase, restaurant, and retail markets. Specializing in acrylic, glass, injection molding, laminate, material integration, metal, vacuum forming, veneer, and wood, idX has manufacturing facilities across North America, plus locations in Asia, Europe, and the Indian subcontinent to meet the needs of global customers.

The project will create 150 new jobs, Governor Terry McAuliffe said Tuesday in his announcement.

idX Corporation will acquire the former General Motors Fredericksburg Powertrain facility, for which they presented a “compelling plan for the productive reuse of the building.” The building has been empty since 2010.

“As idX Corporation expands its presence in the United States and globally, we are proud that the company chose Virginia for its state-of-the-art manufacturing operation to serve the growing Southeast market,” said Governor McAuliffe, who celebrated winning the project.

“Creating quality jobs in the advanced manufacturing sector is critical to our efforts to diversify and build a new Virginia economy, and we welcome another impressive international manufacturing company to our corporate roster,” he added.

Governor McAuliffe approved a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Spotsylvania County with the project.

Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The press release did not say when the company will move to Spotsylvania and begin hiring.