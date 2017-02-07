Find out if you qualify for free tax preparation and financial advice
RICHMOND, Va. – Families with low to moderate income can get tax preparation help, thanks to the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg.
The program MetroCASH provides free tax-preparation and financial guidance to families earning $54,000. There are 13 locations across Richmond, Henrico County, Hanover County, Chesterfield County, Charles City and Petersburg.
IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers guide individuals through the process of electronically filing federal and state returns.
The program promotes financial independence and utilizes the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a benefit for working people with low- and moderate-incomes.
“Research shows that the EITC is one of the best ways to lift people out of poverty,” said United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg president and CEO James Taylor. “These short-term income gains provided by EITC can help families with health and educational outcomes in the long-term.”
In addition to free tax-preparation services, metroCASH promotes prosperity by educating attendees about savings techniques and other financial best practices.
Locations are open at different times and days to fit a variety of schedules.
“The program is free and open to all who qualify,” said United Way metroCASH program director Cara Cardotti. “Our goal is to help everyone who is eligible claim this credit.”
Last year’s metroCASH program in Richmond and Petersburg assisted more than 3,200 households with tax preparation.
A total of $898,971 in EITC refunds was distributed by the IRS to local families that visited metroCASH sites.
For more information, please visit http://www.metrocash.org/. A list of metroCASH locations is below.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY
Charles City Commissioner of Revenue
10780 Courthouse Rd., Room 2013
Charles City, VA 23030
Dates: March 8-April 10
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
*Charles City residents only
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY
Chesterfield at Trinity United Methodist Church
6600 Greenyard Rd.
Chester, VA 23831
Dates: Feb. 1-April 12
Hours: Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m. *Do not arrive before 1:30 p.m. or after 5:30 p.m.
HANOVER COUNTY
Hanover Department of Social Services
12304 Washington Highway
Ashland, VA 23005
Opening Dates: Feb. 7-April 11
Hours: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY
Fairfield Library
1001 N. Laburnum Ave.
Henrico, VA 23223
Dates: Feb. 4-March 11
Hours: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Libbie Mill Library
2100 Libbie Lake East Street
Henrico, VA 23230
Opening Date: Feb. 2-April 13
Hours: Wednesday/Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.
RICHMOND CITY
CAPUP – Richmond
1021 Oliver Hill Way
Richmond, VA 23219
Dates: Feb. 6-April 12
Hours: Mondays/Tuesdays, 2-5 p.m.
Richmond Department of Social Services, Southside Community Service Center
4100 Hull Street Rd.
Richmond, VA 23224
Dates: Feb. 1-April 5
Hours: Tuesdays/Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
Blackwell Community Center
300 E. 15th St.
Richmond, VA 23224
Dates: Jan. 23-April 6
Hours: Mondays/Tuesdays/Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m.
VCU School of Business
301 W. Main Street
Richmond, VA 23284
Dates: March 18-April 15
Hours: All Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
*International & self-prep returns only
Sacred Heart Center, Southside Building (Se habla Española)
1420 McDonough Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Dates: Jan. 28-April 15
Hours: Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (*closed Feb. 4)
Neighborhood Resource Center
1519 Williamsburg Road
Richmond, VA 23231
Dates: Feb. 4-April 4
Hours: Select Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (*open 2/7, 2/21, 3/7, 3/21, 4/4);
Select Saturdays, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. (*open 2/4, 2/18, 3/4, 3/18, 4/1)
University of Richmond – Downtown campus
626 E. Broad Street, Suite 100
Richmond, VA 23219
Dates: Feb. 6- April 18
Hours: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 3:45-7 p.m. (*closed 3/7 and 3/9)
Select Saturdays, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. (open 2/11, 2/25, 3/18, 3/25, 4/8)
Petersburg Library (sponsored by CAPUP – Petersburg)
201 W. Washington St.
Petersburg, VA 23803
Dates: Feb. 2-April 13
Hours: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
*Select Saturdays (open: 3/18 and 4/1, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.)