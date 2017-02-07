× Find out if you qualify for free tax preparation and financial advice

RICHMOND, Va. – Families with low to moderate income can get tax preparation help, thanks to the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg.

The program MetroCASH provides free tax-preparation and financial guidance to families earning $54,000. There are 13 locations across Richmond, Henrico County, Hanover County, Chesterfield County, Charles City and Petersburg.

IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers guide individuals through the process of electronically filing federal and state returns.

The program promotes financial independence and utilizes the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a benefit for working people with low- and moderate-incomes.

“Research shows that the EITC is one of the best ways to lift people out of poverty,” said United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg president and CEO James Taylor. “These short-term income gains provided by EITC can help families with health and educational outcomes in the long-term.”

In addition to free tax-preparation services, metroCASH promotes prosperity by educating attendees about savings techniques and other financial best practices.

Locations are open at different times and days to fit a variety of schedules.

“The program is free and open to all who qualify,” said United Way metroCASH program director Cara Cardotti. “Our goal is to help everyone who is eligible claim this credit.”

Last year’s metroCASH program in Richmond and Petersburg assisted more than 3,200 households with tax preparation.

A total of $898,971 in EITC refunds was distributed by the IRS to local families that visited metroCASH sites.

For more information, please visit http://www.metrocash.org/. A list of metroCASH locations is below.

CHARLES CITY COUNTY

Charles City Commissioner of Revenue

10780 Courthouse Rd., Room 2013

Charles City, VA 23030

Dates: March 8-April 10

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

*Charles City residents only

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

Chesterfield at Trinity United Methodist Church

6600 Greenyard Rd.

Chester, VA 23831

Dates: Feb. 1-April 12

Hours: Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m. *Do not arrive before 1:30 p.m. or after 5:30 p.m.

HANOVER COUNTY

Hanover Department of Social Services

12304 Washington Highway

Ashland, VA 23005

Opening Dates: Feb. 7-April 11

Hours: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m.

HENRICO COUNTY

Fairfield Library

1001 N. Laburnum Ave.

Henrico, VA 23223

Dates: Feb. 4-March 11

Hours: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Libbie Mill Library

2100 Libbie Lake East Street

Henrico, VA 23230

Opening Date: Feb. 2-April 13

Hours: Wednesday/Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.

RICHMOND CITY

CAPUP – Richmond

1021 Oliver Hill Way

Richmond, VA 23219

Dates: Feb. 6-April 12

Hours: Mondays/Tuesdays, 2-5 p.m.

Richmond Department of Social Services, Southside Community Service Center

4100 Hull Street Rd.

Richmond, VA 23224

Dates: Feb. 1-April 5

Hours: Tuesdays/Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

Blackwell Community Center

300 E. 15th St.

Richmond, VA 23224

Dates: Jan. 23-April 6

Hours: Mondays/Tuesdays/Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m.

VCU School of Business

301 W. Main Street

Richmond, VA 23284

Dates: March 18-April 15

Hours: All Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

*International & self-prep returns only

Sacred Heart Center, Southside Building (Se habla Española)

1420 McDonough Street

Richmond, VA 23224

Dates: Jan. 28-April 15

Hours: Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (*closed Feb. 4)

Neighborhood Resource Center

1519 Williamsburg Road

Richmond, VA 23231

Dates: Feb. 4-April 4

Hours: Select Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (*open 2/7, 2/21, 3/7, 3/21, 4/4);

Select Saturdays, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. (*open 2/4, 2/18, 3/4, 3/18, 4/1)

University of Richmond – Downtown campus

626 E. Broad Street, Suite 100

Richmond, VA 23219

Dates: Feb. 6- April 18

Hours: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 3:45-7 p.m. (*closed 3/7 and 3/9)

Select Saturdays, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. (open 2/11, 2/25, 3/18, 3/25, 4/8)

Petersburg Library (sponsored by CAPUP – Petersburg)

201 W. Washington St.

Petersburg, VA 23803

Dates: Feb. 2-April 13

Hours: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

*Select Saturdays (open: 3/18 and 4/1, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.)