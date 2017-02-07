Officer on trial for killing teen at Chesterfield car wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The prosecution continued calling witnesses to the stand early Tuesday afternoon during the retrial of Richmond Police Officer David Cobb.

Cobb, 48, is charged with second degree murder for shooting and killing Paterson Brown Jr. at a car wash by the Sunoco gas station off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield on October 17, 2015.

The nine-year Richmond Police Department veteran was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Cobb had driven his girlfriend's car to get it washed that day.

Police said Brown entered Cobb's the car, and that's when a confrontation ensued.

Cobb admitted to shooting the teenager, but only because he thought Brown had a weapon and was a threat to himself and others.

Cobb's first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not return a unanimous verdict on the second-degree murder charge.

Tuesday, the jury heard testimony from a forensics scientist, a toxicology expert, and a forensic pathologist with the Richmond Medical Examiner's Office.

Their testimonies reiterated that Brown died from his gunshot wound, and that blood tests showed he had marijuana in his system.

Chesterfield Detective Eric Hlava, the lead investigator in the case, also took the stand.

The jury heard audio recording of the first interview Hlava did with Cobb right after the shooting.

In the audio, the jury heard Cobb walk through what happened the morning of the shooting.

Cobb said Brown was being "irate" and that he refused to comply with Cobb's commands, even after Cobb identified himself as a Richmond Police officer.

Cobb said he thought Brown was reaching for a gun when he fired the single shot that killed Brown.

The Commonwealth is expected to rest Tuesday afternoon.