Woman on a mission to lose weight receives shoes to make training easier

Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. to see Ashley’s story.

RICHMOND, Va. — In December, CBS 6 introduced viewers to Ashley McCray, who said her dream was to get into shape and fit into jeans again.

McCray, who weighs around 400 pounds, said she was determined to make it happen, so as a part of our Month of Giving, CBS 6 gave the 31-year-old 12 weeks with a personal trainer.

For the past few weeks, McCray and personal trainer Robyn Sadowski have been working on her goal at the YMCA at The James Center.

YMCA has also sponsored her for the Monument Avenue 10k with the James Center Team. Sadowski is also the head coach for training team.

But there was one problem; McCray was in need of a new pair of walking/running sneakers to help her cross the finish line.

So reporter, Melissa Hipolit, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised McCray once again.

What makes the situation even more difficult is Ashley currently wears a men’s size 13. Although she has never been properly sized, she says those are the size that seems to fit her.

Hipolit reached out to Fleet Feet Sports Richmond to see if they could help, and Jeff Wells, the Owner and Operator, immediately offered to size Ashley and provide her the shoes and two pairs of socks for free.

“Cool… Trust me, it is a relief,” said McCray. “Thank you.”

After being properly sized, McCray said new running sneakers felt “as light as a feather.”

“2017 is going to be my year,” she said with a high-five.