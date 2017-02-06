× VMFA to host job fair for veterans

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will host a job fair for veterans on Thursday, February 16, featuring 10 employers.

The museum, located on Boulevard in the city’s Museum District, recently received a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certification from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

The V3 program helps employers implement nationally recognized best practices to recruit, hire, and retain veterans in the workforce.

The event will start at 9:45 a.m. in the museum’s Cochrane Atrium with a welcome from Alex Nyerges, VMFA Director, and Annie Walker, Director of Veterans Education, Training and Employment with the Department of Veterans Services.

Nyerges will also honor veterans who work at the museum.

Between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from 10 different employers: the Virginia Department of Social Services, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Virginia Commonwealth University, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Health, Dominion Virginia Power, the Virginia Community College System, Virginia State Police, the University of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Corrections, and VMFA.

The VMFA said that they have worked diligently to create a workplace that supports veterans in their career transitions.

“By hosting this job fair featuring major Virginia employers, we are taking a natural step to assist veterans in future career choices,” said Kimberly Wilson, VMFA’s Deputy Director for Human Resources, Volunteers, and Community Service

All jobseekers are welcome to attend the job fair.

The museum also suggested making the job fair a family affair and visit the galleries.

VMFA is a year-round Blue Star Museum, a national program that offers free admission to all active duty, National Guard, and Reserve military personnel and their immediate families.

General admission to VMFA is free every day; active-duty military personnel and their families enjoy free entry to ticketed exhibitions.