Thought-provoking film, “In Our Words”



RICHMOND, Va. – February is Black History Month and brings with it the opportunity to view a documentary by Independent Filmmaker Cameron Harris, ‘In Our Words.’ Cameron joined us during our LIVE show to share the details behind his powerful documentary that explores the issue of what it’s like to be black, in America, and in this current world. You can see ‘In Our Words’ on Saturday, February 11th, 18th and 25th at the Bowtie Cinema on North Boulevard. Each screening is at 10 am. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/INOURWORDS1/

