Spike in violent crime in Richmond brings comparisons to Chicago

RICHMOND, Va. – In the first 36 days of 2017, violent crime is up 25% in Richmond. It's a statistic city police aren't proud of, but it’s something they say they're working to combat.

Home invasions, shootings, stabbings, robberies, and murders... Those are crimes that Jasmine Miles has seen close to her Southside home, all this year.

"I’m already in this area and I could potentially have children and bring them into this environment,” said Miles. “It’s scary. It makes me not even want to procreate.”

Police say they are trying to slow down the bloodshed that led to that 25% rise.

"Any shootings, violent crime, or homicide is one too many,” said Deputy Chief Steve Drew. “We saw a spike in homicides last year and that is not going to be our new norm. We are not going to accept that.”

The trend of violence from 2016 so far has spilled into the New Year: already nine murders in 2017, and if something doesn't change, Richmond is on pace for 108 in total.

For residents on Facebook calling the city’s violence “mini-Chicago,” CBS 6 is learned that's not far-fetched.

"When you compare us to a city like Chicago, they are up 24 percent, we are up 25, so we are higher, what do you say to the citizens of Richmond?” CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett asked Drew.

“The percentage is close, but the population is very, very different,” said Drew. “The numbers in a smaller city make a bigger influence on the percentage rate, for sure."

Police say they aren't in the fight alone.

"Just the other day I saw a guy run across the street with a big gun,” said Vinay Gideon.

That’s the kind of information that helps police, because they rely on Richmond residents to help clean up the streets by supplying information.

One rate police would like to see rise is the crime-solved rate.

"When we get homicides in our city, a lot of people come forward and they want to share information, but when we see shootings, we don't get so much of that,” said Drew. “We get individuals, victims of those shootings that want to take matters into their own hands or get their friends to handle it, we get the retaliation. When we see those things, we get neighborhoods against neighborhoods and innocent people between those things."

Out of the nine murders this year, Deputy Chief Drew says RPD's violent crime unit has good Intel on who did what, and says they're building the case in some of those.

He says the news about arrests in those cases could be out by the end of this week.