Inmate dies after suffering cardiac arrest inside courthouse holding cell

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond Jail inmate is dead after being found unresponsive inside a John Marshall Courthouse holding cell last week.

Johnathan Wade Southworth was being held at Richmond City Jail without bond on a probation violation for a prior Grand Larceny.

On Wednesday, February 1, Southworth was transported to the John Marshall Courthouse where he was to appear before the court.

While in the court holding cell, the Sheriff’s Office says Southworth was observed moving freely to and from the restroom area of the cell.

When a deputy attempted to retrieving Southworth for his court appearance, he found him unresponsive suffering from cardiac arrest.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) and life saving measures were used on the scene to resuscitate Southworth before he was transported to VCU Medical Center.

After being admitted to the CCU, Southworth passed away on Saturday, February 4. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.