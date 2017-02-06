71st House District seat up for grabs in special election Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond and Henrico voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election to decide who will represent the 71st House District in the General Assembly.

The district includes downtown Richmond, the city’s North Side, and a portion on Henrico County.

The candidates vying for the position are Democrat Jeffery Bourne, Libertarian John Barclay and Independent Regie Ford.

Bourne, 40, has represented the 3rd district – Northside — on the city’s school board since 2012. He was selected by his peers to lead as chairman in 2013 and again in 2016.

Prior to then, he worked in former Richmond Mayor Dwight C. Jones’ administration as deputy chief of staff.

Bourne has already received endorsements from multiple elected officials and community leaders including State Senator McClellan, Attorney General Mark Herring, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, and Former Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton.

Barclay is an eighth-grade math and science teacher with Franklin Military Academy in the Church Hill. He was recently endorsed by Tanya Francis, President of the Franklin Military Academy Parent Teacher Student Association.

“I am running for the Virginia House of Delegates for the same reason that I educate my students. I am looking to give Virginians a path to better opportunity,” said Barclay. “I am honored to receive this endorsement from a leader in my community that I am already dedicated to serve.”

Regie Ford is an Air Force veteran and community activist. He supports a minimum wage increase to $10 an hour and supports restoration of rights for felons who have paid their debt to society.

The seat is available after longtime Democratic Del. Jennifer McClellan won a special election to succeed Congressman Donald McEachin in the 9th Senate District.

Whoever wins Tuesday’s election will serve the remainder of McClellan’s term, until January 2018.

Voting for the special election will be held at voter’s regular polling place. Polls will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.