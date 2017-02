PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — One person has been transported to VCU Medical Center via Med Flight after suffering injuries in a trailer fire in Prince George County.

Fire officials say the fire happened at the residence in the 11100 block of Lawyers Road. Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze to get it under control.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

