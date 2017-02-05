× Two suspects apprehended, one escapes in home invasion near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third after a home invasion near the campus of VCU early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Moore Street. Two of the three suspects were apprehended at the scene. The third suspect fled the scene headed southbound on foot and was described as a black male wearing all dark clothing.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating the incident and has increased patrols in the area.

This is a developing story.