Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE, Va. --- Virginia State Police are working to determine what caused a tractor trailer to run off I-85 in Dinwiddie.

Investigators say a big rig hauling salmon ran off the road, crashed through a guard rail, and landed on its side near the Dewitt exit sometime around 1:00 am Sunday morning.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Troopers closed one South bound lane until crews could clear the wreckage.