Police search for missing 82-year-old Va. woman last seen driving away

STAUNTON, Va. — The Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert on behalf of the Staunton, Virginia Police Department for a missing senior woman with a cognitive impairment.

The Staunton Police Department is looking for Barbara A. Morrison, a white female, 82 years old, 5 2, 125 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark pants, black jacket, and has a black purse.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

She was last seen in the 500 block of Ellendin Avenue in Staunton.

Police said that she drove away around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, in 2009 Nissan Sentra sedan, silver in color, with Virginia license plates YDP-5608.

No direction of travel is known at this time, police said.

She is from the Alexandria area and has been located previously in the Elkton, Virginia area.

Please contact the Staunton Police Department at: 1-540-332-3842 if you have any information about Barbara’s location.

You may find complete information at http://www.vasenioralert.com/