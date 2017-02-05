× MARTIN’s halts sale of Ukrop’s Chili flavored soups

RICHMOND, Va. — MARTIN’s stores announced the removal of Ukrop’s Chili flavored soups from sale today following concerns over unlisted ingredients that may cause allergic reactions for some consumers.

Ukrop’s issued a recall for the beans and beef and beans and chicken varieties of the Chili flavored soup with a sell by date of February 8 because the products may contain wheat, milk and soy, allergens that are not listed on the ingredients label. The products are still safe to consume for individuals who are not allergic to these materials, but those who are or have a severe sensitivity to milk, wheat and soy may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the soups.

MARTIN’s has not received any reports of illnesses to date.

Customers who have purchased these products are encouraged to discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to MARTIN’s stores for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall can either contact Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3000 or GIANT/MARTIN’s customer service at 1-888-814-4268.