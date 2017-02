× Weekend starts with the coldest temps in over three weeks

RICHMOND, Va. — Clear skies and calm winds Saturday morning allowed temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s. These were the coldest readings since January 10.

We will see a nice warming trend into mid-week. Highs on Tuesday will get close to 70°. Temperatures will fall Wednesday afternoon and we will see colder weather Thursday and Friday. Milder temperatures will return next weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.