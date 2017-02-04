Train derailment spills coal in Suffolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. -- Crews responded to a train derailment in downtown Suffolk Saturday morning, WTKR reported.

A call came in just before 7 a.m. about a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in the 300 block of Wellons Street.

Officials say numerous cars left the track, causing a coal spill in the area. A total count of cars that left the track is unknown at this time.

No one was injured, but the Golden Peanuts warehouse building was damaged by coal that was spilled from the train.

Additionally, a home sustained two broken windows from coal debris. A car's back window was also shattered after being hit by debris.

The 300 block of Wellons Street was closed, as well as East Washington Street at County Street, East Washington Street at Pinner Street and East Washington Street at Liberty Street as workers disconnected the remaining cars to clear the intersections.