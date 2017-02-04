Man shot in back and chest during Hopewell home invasion

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot during a break-in early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Richmond Street when two intruders entered an apartment and opened fire with handguns. A 29-year-old man was struck in the chest and back and was flown to VCU Medical Center to be treated for life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as two black males, between 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall with slender builds and short hair. One was said to be wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans and the other was wearing a white T-shirt with black pants.

The police department is asking anyone who may have information on this shooting to contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

