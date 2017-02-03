More $600 Walmart gift card winners announced next week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Richmonder conquers highest peaks on all 7 continents

Posted 12:48 pm, February 3, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jeff Reynolds, with S2 Mountaineering, has just returned from Antarctica, where he climbed Mr. Vinson with a team of fellow professional climbers.

That challenging, dangerous feat means Reynolds has now summitted the highest peaks on all seven continents.

He stopped by the CBS-6 studio to describe the journey, including traversing some of the most inhospitable and potentially deadly terrain on Earth, just to get to, a return from, the mountain itself.

Listen as he describes in this interview about skiing across glaciers and maneuvering around bottomless crevasses.