Lowe's looks to fill 1,814 part-time positions in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s is hiring more than 45,000 in-store seasonal employees nationwide to help customers during spring, the busiest time of year for home improvement projects.

There are 1,814 part time job openings in Virginia, with 285 in the Richmond-area, the company confirmed.

The average wage varies by position.

In-store seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products. The company is also hiring loaders to assist the increasing number of customers who order products online at Lowes.com and pick them up at their local store, a trend that accounts for approximately 60 percent of Lowe’s online orders, the company said.

In January the company laid off 2,400 full-time workers, which they said is less than 1-percent of their staff. One to two assistant managers per store were let go.

That would be anywhere from 17-34 employee layoffs in Richmond-metro, including outlying stores.

The changes were intended to “better align store staffing with customer demand, shift resources from back-of-the-store activities to customer-facing ones, and enhance our efficiency and productivity,” the company said at the time.

Lowe’s operates more than 2,355 home improvement stores and employs about 285,000 workers.

To learn more about available positions in your area and apply online, visit jobs.lowes.com. You can also apply at your local Lowe’s store.