HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico firefighters are battling heavy smoke and flames at a business fire in the Sandston area on Henrico County Friday night.

The fire is located at a business in the 300 block of East Williamsburg Road.

Fire investigators report heavy smoke from the one story business and flames from the rear of the building.

