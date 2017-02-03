Free health screenings for Wear Red Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --- Friday February 3rd is National Wear Red Day, to bring awareness to heart attacks and strokes.

To help people out, VCU Medical center is offering free health screenings Friday. The Pauley Heart Team are performing blood pressure and BMI screenings from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the second floor conference rooms.

Additionally, VCU health will have several events throughout Feburary, which is National Heart Month.

On Febuary 4th, VCU Health will offer a Heart Health in Women Symposium. They will also have three free VCU Health seminar series talks at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

On Feburary 6th, they will have a Facebook Live discussion with Phoebe Ashley, M.D., a VCU Health cardiologist and women’s heart health expert.

Wear Red Day in honor of heart health for women. Heart disease leading cause of death. #GoRedRVA @CBS6 #RVA pic.twitter.com/VHN2AGGn3j — Reba Hollingsworth (@RebaCBS6) February 3, 2017

More information can be found on their website.