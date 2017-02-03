Driver charged with DUI after crashing into home: ‘It sounded like a transformer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said the driver of a car that crashed into a Chesterfield County home late Thursday night was high on drugs.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. in a neighborhood off Newbys Bridge Road.

Police said the driver, 44-year-old Troy Hurt, hit a trailer, then a minivan and then slammed into the home.

Rhonda Krueger was upstairs when she heard a loud noise.

“We heard this loud explosion. It sounded like a transformer,” she said. “We weren`t sure what happened, so we came to the door and we realized someone how plowed into the back of a trailer plowed into our car and then down the hill into the side of the house,” said Rhonda Krueger.

Hurt, who was taken to the hospital to be checked out, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and driving on a suspended license.