ALDI hiring associates and shift managers for 7 local stores

RICHMOND, Va. — The grocery retailer ALDI has two hiring events planned for the Richmond area in early February, for store associate and shift manager positions.

ALDI is hiring for its Chester, North Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Richmond and Short Pump stores.

The retailer pays store associates $11.50 per hour and shift managers earn $16 per hour.

The Richmond and Midlothian-area stores will host interviews on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Wednesday, Feb. 15.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on 3620 Price Club Blvd in Midlothian.

The next round of interviews will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Richmond at 2000 Staples Mill Rd in Henrico. Applicants interested in shift manager positions will interview during this session.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply, have a high school diploma or GED, be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday, pass a drug screening and background check, and lift 45 pounds. Retail experience preferred.

The company claims that the wages and benefits they offer are higher than the national average for the retail industry.