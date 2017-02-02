Police hope photos crack West Cary Street case

RICHMOND, Va. — Police released photos of a man wanted for breaking into a West Cary Street restaurant.

“Surveillance footage shows around 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the suspect forced entry through a rear door. Once he gains entry, he walks into the business’ office and begins to search several file cabinets,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “He also checked several lockers prior to leaving empty-handed.”

Police described the suspect as a black male with a light complexion, dark hair, and a full beard. He is approximately 35 to 44 years old, around 5’6” in height with a stocky build. At the time he was wearing a dark knit cap, black shirt, black pants, black shoes and black leather gloves.

Anyone with information was asked to call Third Precinct Detective Alexandra Davila at 804-646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.