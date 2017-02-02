Suspect charged with attempted capital murder after pursuit that injured Va. officer

WINDSOR, Va. — An officer was injured following the pursuit and arrest of a felony suspect on Wednesday.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, both Isle of Wight and Windsor Police were involved in the pursuit.

An initial narcotics operation was taking place in the parking lot of the Windsor Food and Gas at 60 W. Windsor Blvd., just before 6:30 p.m.

Affiliate WTKR obtained surveillance video from the gas station that shows the entire incident.

First, the video shows an Isle of Wight County deputy’s car hit the suspects car. Lieutenant James Pope, a spokesman for the office, says that is now being investigated internally.

A Windsor Police officer in a marked cruiser then pulled up to the suspect’s car, from behind, to conduct a traffic stop with his emergency equipment on.

The suspect backed over gas pumps, knocking the pumps off and causing a fire.

As he started to drive forward, Lieutenant Pope says the officer opened his car door, the suspect’s car hit the door, which bent the car door to the fender, and pinned the officer.

The suspect then drove out of the parking lot and led officials on a vehicle pursuit which ended in the parking lot of the Southern States on Windsor Blvd.

The suspect and two passengers then fled on foot.

All three individuals were taken into custody.

Raydrin Alexander Smith, 26, was the driver of the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with two counts of felony Property Damage, one count of Felony Elude, and one count of Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.

He is being held with no bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The injured officer was identified as C.J. Griffin, a five-year veteran who received the department’s 2016 ‘Top Cop’ award.

Officer Griffin was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released and is now recovering at home.

Chief of the Windsor Police Department, Dan Riddle, says it was a scary situation but he is thankful his officer is alive.

Chief Riddle says his officer is banged up, bruised and sore from multiple contusions on his lower extremities.