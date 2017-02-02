Stephanie Rochon honored as leader in African American community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In celebration of Black History Month, our late colleague Stephanie Rochon was recognized as a leader of the African American community Wednesday night.

Rochon was honored at the fifth annual Strong Men and Women in Virginia ceremony sponsored by the Library of Virginia and Dominion Power.

Stephanie Rochon was among seven honorees.

Apart from being a wife, the mother of two boys, and an anchor at CBS 6, Stephanie was an important advocate for breast cancer awareness in the Richmond community.

Her husband Jeff and sons Miles and Pierce accepted the award on her behalf. Miles addressed the crowd.

"Many people know her in different ways; news celebrity, cancer advocate, girlfriend, co-worker. But to me, she was my mom,” said Miles. “Intelligent, always well-dressed, very pretty, great smile, and on occasion we would get to hear that signature crazy laugh, which made the world seem right.”

Stephanie's work and that of the others honored Wednesday night will soon be seen in schools across the state. The Library of Virginia is making a poster for them that will feature this year's honorees.