× How busy mom used Facebook to get in shape

RICHMOND, Va. — My name is Omni and I am a Nurse at the VA Hospital in Richmond.

I am married and have two boys, ages 11 and four.

I had been active before, but never really got back down to my wedding day weight after having my first child.

My weight at this time fluctuated between 210 and 215 pounds.

In November 2013, I started taking a weight lifting class three times a week called Body Pump at American Family Fitness.

In March 2014, I added running two to three miles three times a week.

I ran/walked the Monument 10K with my husband.

Around this time, I re-connected with an old friend of mine and she invited me to join a Facebook fitness challenge group.

I found daily motivation to keep going, as I previously felt like I was all alone.

It was really easy to say ‘oh I am too tired’ or ‘I have had a rough day,’ but the Beachbody Challenge Facebook group kept me motivated, challenged, and accountable for my workouts and nutrition.

I kept pushing myself more and more.

With the encouragement of my Beachbody coach, I also purchased a FVD exercise program called Turbofire, a very high-energy aerobic/ cardioboxing exercise program.

I was able to workout at home when I could not get to the gym. I started to train for the HCA Richmond 8K in November 2014.

I did some form of exercise six or seven days a week, sometimes one workout early in the morning before work and then one at the gym after work.

My energy level went up and I was losing inches from my body.

I had issues with my knees some days, but I would still exercise. I just decreased to the low impact options.

I also take Glucosamine Chondroitin daily and Ibuprofen as needed.

I became a Beachbody coach in July 2014, because I was convinced that I could help people achieve what I did by just talking to people about the workout programs and being a real life example of hard work and determination.

I hosted several Facebook Challenge groups with other Beachbody coaches and on my own.

I purchased the 21 Day Fix in October 2014 and got to my lowest weight of 146 pounds by portion control and targeted workouts with the 21 DAY FIX Program.

I had lost a total of 17 inches total from waistline, hips and butt, thighs and arms. I have gained some weight again. In January, I began doing Core De Force to target my most problematic area : my belly.

Celebrity fitness trainer Autumn Calabrese will be leading a group session at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo on February 4 in Richmond. Calabrese is a Beachbody trainer and has inspired many women to get in shape.