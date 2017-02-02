Mom changes lifestyle, drops 100 pounds

RICHMOND, Va. — My name is Lindsay Hylton. I have struggled with weight ever since I had my first daughter 11 years ago.

I am a mother of two girls, ages 11 and three. I’ve tried every diet you could think of, always losing weight, then gaining it right back. It didn’t hit me until I really let myself go weighing 304 pounds, and carrying my youngest daughter up the stairs, stopping every other step because I was so out of breath, I realized I needed to make a change.

For my girls, and my husband, but mainly for me!

So I purchased the 21 Day Fix and started my journey August 2015, committed myself to working out 30 minutes a day, and using the portion control containers. After starting the 21 Day Fix over a year ago I’ve lost over 100 pounds.

I have increased confidence that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to. I try to motivate as many people possible along my journey!

The 21 Day Fix has really changed my life for the better.

I don’t get out of breath running up and down the stairs any more, and I know I’m not quite at my goal weight but I am closer than what I was when I started and that makes me HAPPY!

I went into this thinking “Oh, another diet, hopefully I can stay on it.” Little did I know this program would be a total lifestyle change for me!

I’ve been in college for two years to become a Dental Assistant, and I decided to become a Beachbody coach last year.

I inspired a lot of people, but I couldn’t commit to growing my business as a coach, so I decided to step back and focus on myself again! I would love to, in the future, to grow my business with Beachbody as a coach!

I recently started another round of the 21 Day Fix, and I’m proud to say, I’m still on my journey! Autumn and the 21 Day Fix have changed my life! I thank God every day that I’m making a better life choice, for me and my family.

Some days are harder than others, but I believe in myself, and that’s the best thing you could ever do. Have faith that you too, can do it!

Celebrity fitness trainer Autumn Calabrese will be leading a group session at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo on February 4 in Richmond. Calabrese is a Beachbody trainer and has inspired many women to get in shape.